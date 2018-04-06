JUST IN: Zim tech development lagging behind, President

Some of the products made by Dahua

From Victoria Ruzvidzo in Hangzhou China

Zimbabwe will leapfrog and catch up in technological development despite the fact that it is presently lagging way behind other economies.

Speaking after touring Dahua Technology, the world’s second-largest technology company, President Mnangagwa said he had been impressed by the technological advancement demonstrated by Dahua and would want Zimbabwe to catch up.

The company, established in 2001, is in a special economic zone. It has a presence in Zimbabwe via its South African office.

President Mnangagwa invited Dahua to set up shop in Zimbabweans stressing the country was strategically located.

Dahua officials said they were excited by growing relations between Zimbabwe and China and indicated there was scope to establish a presence in the southern African country.