JUST IN: Chief Chisunga dies

Daniel Chigunwe Mash Central Correspondent

Chief Chisunga, who was also a senator for Mbirein Mashonaland Central, died in a car accident last night. Chief Daster Chisunga (47) died on the spot at the 92km peg along Mvurwi-Kanyemba Road after being thrown out of his Toyota Landcruiser vehicle.

Mbire Member of National Assembly, Cde Douglas Karoro confirmed Chief Chisunga’s death and said his body was at Guruve Hospital mortuary.

“Chief Chisunga died on the spot after he failed to negotiate a sharp curve near Bakasa along the Mvurwi-Kanyemba Road resulting in his vehicle veering off the road. It rolled several times before landing on its roof,” said Cde Karoro.

“He was carrying eight passengers who sustained various injuries and are admitted at Guruve Hospital where their condition is reported to be stable.”

