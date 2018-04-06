JUST IN: Chinese financial giants invited to Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. – Picture by Xinhua

By Victoria Ruzvidzo in Hangzhou, China

President Mnangagwa has invited Chinese financial institutions to establish themselves in Zimbabwe to provide funding for economic reconstruction.

Addressing the Zimbabwe China Business Forum here this morning, President Mnangagwa said financial challenges had hamstrung efforts to resuscitate the economy.

“Due to the 18 years of isolation as a result of illegal economic sanctions, our economy has suffered from limited affordable long-term financing and credit lines.

“We, therefore, invite players in the financial services sector to come and establish financial institutions that offer appropriate financial solutions and packages for the unique realities of Zimbabwe and the region and the African continent as a whole,” he said.

The President is on a five-day State Visit here which ends today.

At least 200 business executives, 80 from Zimbabwe, attended the business forum.

