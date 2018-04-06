Sacrificial Easter for Warren Park

Veronica Gwaze

Gospel of the Kingdom Ministries (GKM) yesterday donated an assortment of clothes and food hampers worth hundreds of dollars to 143 under priviledged in Warren Park.

Dubbed “Sacrificial Easter” the hand-over at Pfukwa shopping centre in Warren Park D came as a belated Easter celebration.

GKM founding bishop, Prophet Joshua Thomas Makoni, said while Easter was a time to remember the death and resurrection of Jesus, crucially it is the sacrifice that Jesus depicted in his death.

“Looking at the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, of key there is the love that he portrayed in dying for us to be saved.

“As GKM we believe love is not love until you give it away and this is why instead of just celebrating alone we decided to celebrate with the under-priviledged,” he said.

Running under the theme “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life,” as in John 3 verse 16.

The beneficiaries were Warren park residents from cross denominations.

“Our beneficiaries are from across denominations because if it is real love then it cannot discriminate and we believe a good gesture will make people realise the true God that we serve.

“Prior to this celebration, we went scouting into the community and from this round-up this is when we realised we have a lot whom we can help and today there are some who have come to collect on behalf of their bed-ridden relatives or parents,” said Pastor Makoni.

He added: “People should not give because they have but because they can. The little that one has, will make a difference to someone who has nothing.

“So as partners of the church we agreed and contributed towards helping Warren Park residents and in June we will do the same in Chitungwiza, then Epworth and later to other places.”

Pastor Makoni said church leaders should desist from performing miracles in order to lure congregants.

“Churches should stay away from just performing miracles as a way of luring congregants to their churches but they should instead portray love as a sign of God’s existence.

“Without love then there is no God and I believe every church has the capacity to make a difference in someone’s life.”