Mnangagwa, S.B Moyo Did Not Include Sons In Business Delegation To China: Zanu-PF Official

Zanu-PF’s Representative in the United Kingdom and Europe, Nick Mangwana, has dismissed reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo included their sons in the business delegation which travelled to China on a state visit.

This comes after social media users started comparing President Mnangagwa to his predecessor, former President Robert Mugabe saying that the two men were similar in abusing state resources for personal gain.

Mugabe was infamous for travelling with his children Chatunga, Robert Jr and Bona Mugabe on official state visits. The sons, Chatunga, in particular, would post photos of themselves shopping while on these trips.

However, Mangwana refuted the allegations saying that the two young men had not travelled with their fathers as they are resident in China. He said that they only met up with the delegation in order to connect with family. Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said,

Regarding Minister SB Moyo’s son and Collins Mnangagwa, it is my understanding that the 2 live in China and naturally they went to meet up with their parents. They did not fly with their parents on taxpayers’ tab.

Former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko also famously included his grade three grandson on a business trip to Russia when he was still in power.

