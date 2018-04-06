Manhanga seeks Triangle momentum

Moffat Mungazi Sports Correspondent

The Mutare-born pint-sized Triangle playmaker, who started both matches in which his team lost at home to Ngezi Platinum Stars (0-2) and away at Shabanie Mine (1-0), believes that it is just a matter of time before they come right.

This has been Triangle’s lame takeoff to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League 2018 campaign, which has seen them being vulnerable at the back and feeble in attack.

But that indifferent form has not put off the Lowveld side’s midget midfield dynamo Pasca Manhanga, who remains switched on to the need to play his role in inspiring a much-needed jumpstart to Triangle’s false start to the marathon.

“This is not the kind of start to a new season we had hoped and prepared for, but we are confident we will turn it all around and come right. As players, we will not allow those two defeats to keep us down; but have to lift ourselves up,” said Manhanga.

He added that their predicament has been compounded by the fact his team is still taking shape following the arrival of some new players.

Triangle have been relatively active on the transfer market during the off-season and brought in such players as former CAPS United winger Phineas Bamusi, ex-Tsholotsho shot-stopper Chang Marion – both of whom trace their roots back to Mutare – Delic Murimba from Hwange; Arnold Chiveya, formerly of Harare City and Anelka Chivandire, another Eastern border city son, from The Africa Trust.

Yet the former Chisamba Primary pupil, a talismanic presence for How Mine during their run to the Chibuku Super Cup final and eighth place finish last season, remains defiantly confident.

“The moment we get to gather some momentum by posting a positive result shall help us shift into top gear, turn a corner and get the campaign going. At this juncture it is important that we keep our heads up and stay afloat in the present situation. We are working very hard every day as a team to improve on results and will be fighting with everything that we have,” he said. Triangle travel to Bulawayo for a date with in-form Highlanders for their next match, before hosting an equally troubled ZPC Kariba at Gibbo in their next two assignments.

Like this: Like Loading...