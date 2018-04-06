All set for Minister of State soccer tourney launch

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

THE inaugural episode of the Minister of State sports tournament will be launched next Thursday with a view to foster increased mass participation in sport and recreation activities in Manicaland.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa will officiate at the event which will be held at Mutare Hall. The tournament will be held in the province’s seven districts in two categories – the open and Under-20 schools category.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation Development committee will spearhead the programme.

The open category will include tertiary institutions, uniformed services and the community clubs.

The sporting extravaganza will feature various sporting disciplines, among them soccer, netball, volleyball, handball, darts, pool, athletics, tag-of-war, basketball, goal ball, rugby and five-aside soccer.

Manicaland Sport and Recreation Development Committee chief executive officer Isaiah Sabwe said the initiative was part of their strategy to stimulate the growth and development of sport and recreation in the province.

“The tournament is a strategy by the Manicaland Sport and Recreation Development committee to stimulate the growth and development of sport and recreation in the province, starting at grassroots levels. This project has been established to support and enhance the community sport and recreation club system, a programme by the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Recreation in conjunction with Sport and Recreation Commission which fosters on stimulating mass participation in sport. The tournament is a premier sport programme showcasing the best local sport talent to attract regional and global exposure. The games are a provincial sport platform that unites people and create business and employment,” he said.

The games will start off at ward level, then at constituency, districts and then provincial finals which will be staged in Mutare.

