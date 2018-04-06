Rovers gets decent turnout at Vengere

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

THERE was a decent turn out a Vengere Stadium, Rusape as more than 1 000 soccer fans paid their way to watch Mutare City Rovers’ inaugural clash against Harare City at their new hunting ground on Monday.

Mutare City was granted permission to use Vengere Stadium as its home ground after Sakubva Stadium was condemned for failing to meet the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standards, and the turn-out was so impressive. The match ended one-all and the Gusha Bhora, as Mutare City Rovers are affectionately known, picked their first point for the season.

Rovers had gone for three games without registering a win. Gusha Bhora played their first home game at the National Sports Stadium in Harare against newly promoted Shurugwi based side Nichrut and lost by a solitary goal.

Their second game was away to Chapungu where they were thrashed 2-3.

Chicken Inn beat Gusha Bhora 2-1 in the third game at Luveve in Bulawayo.

Moral was very high at Vengere Stadium as fans, who had last sampled premiership action in 2015 when Dongo Sawmill was relegated, thronged the stadium in numbers. Fans who spoke to the Post Sport expressed delight at getting the rare opportunity to watch top flight football in their own backyard.

“We are very happy over the decision by Mutare City to use Vengere Stadium, instead of the NSS, as their home ground. We will support Gusha Bhora, and there is need to come up with a local chapter that will coalesce with the existing Mutare one to travel with the team on away games. We have done it before and we can do the same this time around. The idea is to rally behind the home team, make it feel welcome and hopefully give it everything for its continued stay in the top flight league.

“This is good for Rusape as we will have something to entertain us on weekends and also we need to keep supporting this team to avoid what happened to Dongo Sawmill FC. We will also have an opportunity to watch big teams at Vengere, which is a positive development for the town. The support in Rusape is awesome, and it’s a wise decision by Gusha. When they revert back to Sakabva, possibly in the second half, you will notice that some of these struggling premiership teams that hardly attract a sizeable crowd at home matches will come knocking on our door,” said Daniel Muparadzi.

Former Highway FC and National Under-20 manager Lloyd Chinawa said the club breathed a sigh of relief when they were eventually granted permission to use Vengere Stadium.

He said playing their home games at the National Sports Stadium was both expensive and demoralising.

He added that most of their fans could not afford to travel to Harare for their home matches.

“Having our home games matches played in Harare was not a good idea as it was as good as playing away. Playing at Vengere is convenient and will also attract fans for Gusha Bhora.

“We are happy to have league matches in Rusape since we last had it when Dongo was still playing elite football. I think the more games that are played here the easier it will be to maintain the pitch,” said Farai Mutema.

Gusha Bhora head coach Joseph Takaringofa remains optimistic about his teams’ chances of picking more points. He said his focus was on the away game against Shabanie Mine FC.

The game will be played in Zvishavane tomorrow (Saturday).

The Chinda Boys have won and lost once and drew two games.

“We are looking forward to collecting maximum points against Shabanie Mine tomorrow. We will not leave it to chance, but do everything to ensure we put and solid performance and collect the three points. We cannot continue losing points, it will be disastrous. We are perfecting our combination as we do not have many experienced players. Gaining a point against Harare City was the turning point for us,” he said.

