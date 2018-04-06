Jonathan Moyo’s aide indicted to High Court for trial

Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo’s (pictured) personal assistant, Shepherd Honzeri was yesterday indicted to the High Court for trial on May 21 in a case in which he is accused of defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) in 2015.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Honzeri, who appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande, became the fourth official to be indicted for trial on the same case.

Moyo’s former deputy Godfrey Gandawa, suspended Zimdef chief executive officer Frederick Mandizvidza and finance director Nicholus Mapute were indicted on Wednesday.

Moyo is at large after skipping the country following the military intervention which ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November last year.

Allegations are that on November 6, 2015, Gandawa and Moyo recommended and approved a request for the purchase of 10 3D printers worth $95 800 and a computerised embroidery machine worth $16 000.

It is alleged that without going to tender, the pair awarded the contract to Wisebone Trading (Pvt) Ltd, a company owned by Gandawa’s uncle and they bypassed the Finance and Economic Development ministry and administration department for the procurement procedures.

While conniving with Mandizvidza, $95 800 was transferred from Zimdef to a Wisebone bank account, the court heard.

It is the State’s case that from November to December 2015, Moyo instructed Honzeri to get quotations for tri-cycles for donation to his Tshlolotsho North constituency.

Moyo allegedly then instructed his deputy Gandawa to transfer $19 030 to H.I.B. Rajput Ace Cycle from the balance of printers from Wisebone.

Gandawa, Moyo and Mapute connived to allegedly transfer $27 550 from Fuzzy Technologies for the purchase of 10 three-wheeled motor cycles.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

