Another goodwill ambassador post for Tuku

MUSIC superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is set to be appointed the Zimbabwe Hupenyu Hunokosha Musicians and Sportsmen Road Awareness Union (ZIMHHMSRAU) goodwill ambassador on April 17, as the union seeks to give its campaign a cutting edge.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The appointment will also see Tuku roped into the union’s board.

The union’s president Matias Kush told NewsDay Life & Style that they recently held a media road awareness campaign with local radio stations in honour of musicians and sportspersons who died in — and those that survived — road accidents.

“The families of the late artistes and survivors will run the organisation because they have all been affected by these accidents,” he said.

“The organisation will be doing fundraising by hosting music festivals, soccer matches, roadshows, income generating projects and funds raised from these functions will sustain the family members of the union.”

Kush said they had so far managed to host one music event in Harare, which featured songs from the late Bhundu Boys fronted by Biggie Tembo.

Other members of the board selected include Mitchel Jambo, Gary Mashoko and Shingirai Arlon, among other people who lost family members to road accidents.

Some of the musicians who were remembered were Sam Mtukudzi and Owen Chimhare, who died together on March 15, 2010, Jackie Madondo, the late Caps United player Blessing Makunike and Adam Ndlovu as well as survivors Tedios Matsito, Zex Manatsa, Soul Jah Love, Peter Moyo and football star Hardlife Zvirekwi.

