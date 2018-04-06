Lady Zamar set for maiden Zim show

SOUTH African songstress Lady Zamar who is riding high with her debut album, King Zamar, is set for her maiden Zimbabwean performance at Bulawayo’s Cosmopolitan Night Club on the eve of Independence Day on April 17.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The club manager Manu Mahaso confirmed the gig: “Yes, I can confirm that we will be hosting Lady Zamar on April 17. All is set and we have started our marketing. Everyone is geared for the show both parties.”

Born Yamikan Janet Banda, Lady Zamar has been singing for a while now. The songstress has featured on some hits such as Pitori, Mamelodi, Dark Shadows, Love is Blind and Charlotte.

She is riding high with tracks such as the run-away hit Collide, My baby among other great hits off her album King Zamar.

She has featured on Prince Kaybee’s Charlotte who performed at Cosmopolitan night club last year when it was still labelled Eden Night Club. Charlotte was widely played last year and was one of the best songs of the year in Southern Africa.

The exceptional vocalist and songwriter, first enticed house music lovers with the hit song Mamelodi alongside DJ and producer Junior Taurus, from their debut album as a duo, Cotton Candy, released in 2014.

The duo made music together since 2011 before Zamar decided to pursue a solo career in April last year.

Prince Kaybee’s single which features Lady Zamar, Charlotte, has been rocking the airwaves since November 2016 and it was well received by the masses.

The Cosmopolitan night club has become the “to-go” place with entertaining weekends.

