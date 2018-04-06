Woman nabbed for selling elephant tusks

A HURUNGWE woman and her accomplice appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act after they were found in possession of two elephant tusks.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Benhilda Chidumo (34) and Hubbly Mahau (47), being represented by Nathaniel Chigoro, were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande who remanded them in custody to April 17.

The pair was advised to approach the High Court for bail. It is the State’s case that on April 2 this year police officers received information that the two were in possession of ivory which they intended to sell.

The State alleges Mahau then communicated with Amon Pazvakavambwa who was acting as a buyer at a service station at corner Chinhoyi Street and Samora Machel Avenue.

It is alleged Mahau boarded Pazvakavambwa’s vehicle and proceeded to Dzivarasekwa where Chidumo was, as the team of police officers followed them.

Upon arrival at a bus stop in Dzivarasekwa Mahau asked Pazvakavambwa to pick Chidumo who later led them to Dzivarasekwa 3 where she kept the ivory. Pazvakavambwa, Mahau and Chidumo entered the house. Chidumo proceeded to a room and brought two elephant tusks wrapped in a bag.

The State alleged the pair was subsequently arrested by a team of police officers who were following them.

The two elephant tusks were weighed at Parks and Wildlife management premises and weighed 6,9 kilograms valued at $1173.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

