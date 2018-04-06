Harrison rules Dynamos out

HARARE City coach Mark Harrison has ruled Dynamos out of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer title race, predicting that the best that the Harare giants can achieve this year is a top four finish.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Glamour Boys who finished second last season, have had a terrible start this term, picking one point from a possible 12, following defeats to Chicken Inn, Highlanders and champions FC Platinum and a draw against Shabanie Mine.

They had an almost similar stuttering start last year before picking up form and eventually finishing as runners up.

However, Harrison, who has previously coached Caps United, is forecasting a struggle for DeMbare and believes the title tussle will be between current log leaders Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum.

“Genuinely, I expect to see the platinum teams at the top and Caps United up there. Dynamos will struggle a little bit because they have a young team. They had a great season last year, but it was always going to be very hard for the young players to keep that momentum into this season. I don’t see them challenging for the title, I think the best will be top four or top five,” Harrison said.

The Lloyd Mutasa-coached side are away to ZPC Kariba tomorrow in a battle of two teams still searching for their first wins this season.

ZPC Kariba are basement on the log without a point, while their visitors are second from the bottom.

For Harrison, his side is one of the seven sides yet to taste defeat this season. They have collected six points from their one win and three draws.

They host Bulawayo Chiefs, another side unbeaten this far also on six points, in a lunchtime kick-off at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

The Englishman is expecting a tough fixture.

“Physically and mentally, the boys are in good shape. We know it won’t be an easy game against a team that has started excellently, so we expect a tough encounter. They (Bulawayo Chiefs) are going to come at us, they going to be confident. But at home we expect to play our type of football, create some chances and score goals,” Harrison said.

There are no injuries in camp after the return to full fitness of Jerry Chipangura.

The striker picked an injury after slipping in a tub last year, and missed the last games of the season.

He started full training a fortnight ago, and is ready for selection.

