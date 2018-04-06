Yaka Yaka explains ‘Baddest Whine’

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean musician Rejoice “Yaka Yaka” Phaladi has defended her latest music video, Baddest Whine, after some fans accused her of using it to promote unprotected sex.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The video, which has attracted rave reviews on YouTube, had seen watchers suggesting that the song was a “small house” anthem whose introductory chant —“Yaka Yaka yakadaro”— insinuated unprotected sex.

Yaka Yaka, however, said she was not insinuating any mischief and supported the doctrine of safe sex.

“I am not insinuating anything bad. I support safe fellowship at all times. Baddest Whine is more an alter ego every female has, every female believes they have ‘that thing’ over their fellow woman in this case the whine or dance is that thing,” she said.

“And in turn I believe men are intrigued by the confidence that comes with the alter ego. It’s somewhat enticing. Although some have said it’s a side chick anthem, I believe even married women have a certain person that comes to mind whom they believe they have power over.”

The video, which was shot by award-winning director Andy Cuta features talented, but controversial Roki Josphats, hence, attracting more controversy musician by Roki’s persona.

Yaka Yaka has acted on South Africa’s most-watched soapies Generations and Muvhango and made cameo appearances on Isidingo.

The artiste was born and bred in Bulawayo relocating to the United Kingdom in 2003, where she stayed for six years before moving to her current base, South Africa in 2009.

She started music four years ago with the help of her brother, who is into sound engineering, and also under the watchful eye of award-winning crooner Buffalo Souljah, who played a pivotal role in writing her debut single Baddesst Whine.

Like this: Like Loading...