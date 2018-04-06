Drivers, passengers injured in traffic accident

A NUMBER of people were injured in a pile-up after a Landela Masuwe Lodge staff bus rammed into a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (Zetdc) truck that had hit a donkey-drawn scotch cart along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway yesterday morning at Masuwe Bridge.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Deputy officer commanding Victoria Falls district Chief Superintendent Dominic Sibanda confirmed the accident, but could not give much details.

“Three donkeys died on the spot, but we haven’t gathered information on how the accident occurred. Investigators are still at the scene, but what I know is that people were injured, some fractured and they are admitted at the hospital,” Sibanda said.

“We haven’t received the actual number of people who were involved.”

When Southern Eye visited the scene, cattle manure was scattered all over the road and lifeless donkeys were still at the scene, as well as the seriously-damaged staff bus and Zetdc truck.

The scotch cart was reportedly coming from Monde village heading towards Victoria Falls suburbs, where villagers sell cattle and goat manure to residents.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver who was not identified hit the scotch cart as he swerved off the road to allow the donkeys to pass.

“He then hit a road sign before hitting the cart which was drawn by four donkeys and its owner was seated inside.

“As that was happening, a Masuwe Lodge stuff bus rammed into the Zetdc truck and the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road. The kombi driver, truck driver and passengers sustained injuries.”

District health practitioner Wisdom Kurauone said he was not in office and could not provide details on the extent of the injuries, but confirmed that the accident victims had been admitted at Victoria Falls District Hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...