Hardlife starts soft training

CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi has started training less than a month after his hand was amputated from the wrist following an accident that threatened his career.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zvirekwi was involved in some light training at the Zifa Village yesterday as Caps United prepared for their clash against Premiership new-boys Herentals.

There had been doubts whether the Caps United skipper would play again after the horrific injury, but the development yesterday signals he might return to action sooner than was expected.

Team doctor Nicholas Munyonga said if Zvirekwi decided to play he would have to do it without the artificial hand as it was not allowed on the field of play.

It remains to be seen, however, how he will go around it. Following the amputation of his hand, he could start playing in the second half of the season since Caps United had deregistered him to give him time to recuperate.

The former Warriors rightback, however, said he was hopeful of playing again.

“I am hopeful, I will play. I can’t say when will I return, but I am optimistic. As for the balance, I don’t think it could be a hindrance. From where my hand was amputated, some people have said it should not be a problem to balance,” he said.

The Green Machine, who are now under the leadership of Stephen Makatuka, have had a slow start to the campaign, managing six points out of a possible 12. They have drawn three times and won one in the four matches of the campaign.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men will be looking to collect maximum points against Herentals as they seek to get into a commanding position in their bid to claim the championship this season. The Harare giants have not hidden their desire to win the championship this season after finishing a distant fifth last season which was attributed to a punishing schedule that saw them playing in both the Caf Champions League and the domestic championship. However, Caps United face opponents who have developed a knack of reserving their best for the big boys of the local game.

Herentals produced one of their best displays against Bulawayo giants Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium.

Although they fell 2-0 courtesy of substitute Ozias Zibande, Herentals never showed any respect for their more illustrious opponents and with a little bit of luck, could have turned the table.

Inspired by club owner, Innocent Benza, Herentals are an awesome attacking team and Caps United will have to roll up their sleeves if they are to bag maximum points.

Herentals have won one match against ZPC Kariba, drew against Yadah FC and lost against Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders.

PSL fixtures (All matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday: Harare City v Bulawayo Chiefs (1pm Rufaro), ZPC Kariba v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo City v Rhinos (BF), Yadah v Triangle (NSS), Ngezi v Chicken Inn (Baobab).

Sunday: Caps v Herentals (NSS), Shabanie v Mutare City (Maglas), Chapungu v FC Platinum (Ascot), Highlanders v Nichrut (BF).

