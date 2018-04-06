MDC-T recalls 3 councillors

THE MDC-T Bulawayo province has recalled three councillors from council over alleged links to expelled deputy president, Thokozani Khupe as the purging of her alleged allies continues.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Southern Eye heard the party’s provincial executive recalled three councillors Sithabile Mataka (ward 2), Sheila Musonda (ward 8) and Tamani Moyo (ward 15) on Wednesday.

Bulawayo provincial chairperson Gift Banda confirmed the development yesterday.

“We have served them with the letters [of recall and expulsion]. Moyo’s case has been referred to the national council (NC) since he is a member.

“Only the NC can expel him, but as for those under our jurisdiction, we are handling their cases,” he said.

Earlier this week, Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda, said the province had expelled 17 party members for allegedly bringing the party into disrepute by aligning with Khupe.

Khupe maintains she is the rightful acting MDC-T president, and has since organised an extraordinary congress where she expects to be endorsed as the substantive leader.

The congress is set for next week in Bulawayo.

Khupe, organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe and spokesperson, Obert Gutu were expelled from the MDC-T for challenging the endorsement of Nelson Chamisa as president following the death of party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Banda, who is also the deputy mayor, said a number of party members in Bulawayo, who were also in the firing line, have since written to the provincial executive begging for forgiveness.

“There are quite a number who have written to us appealing for forgiveness. We are looking into their appeals,” he said.

“I must say, the whole idea is not about firing people, we believe in dialogue in solving our issues.

“For those that have repented and follow resolutions of the NC, we will give them a chance because our late leader left us with a big dent and it is important that we incorporate everyone, but those that want to destabilise the party we will deal with them, we won’t hesitate to expel them.”

