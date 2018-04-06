Davido concert organisers cautious

ORGANISERS of the 30 Billion Concert to be headlined by David “Davido” Adeleke on April 21 yesterday said tickets for the show would only be on sale after the Nigerian superstar had arrived in Zimbabwe to assure sceptic fans that their idol would, indeed, be at show after several false starts in the past.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The man behind the concert, flamboyant socialite and businessman tycoon Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that Davido was set to land in the country two days before the concert scheduled for the Harare International Conference Centre.

“Davido will arrive in the country around mid-day aboard British Airways on April 19, two days before the concert and he will be paraded across the central business district, escorted by an expensive motorcade,” Ginimbi said.

“We are aware of the previous boobs and that is what we have rectified as serious people bringing Davido two days before the concert. Tickets will only go on sale the day Davido jets in, so that people will not think twice if they are to purchase the tickets.”

Although some foreign musicians have used local bands during their shows, Ginimbi said they were flying in Davido’s full band in honour of his fans.

“We are serious people who thrive on giving value and satisfaction to the fans when it comes to entertainment. This is not a rehearsal. It’s a big 30 Billion Concert headlined by Naija super star Davido, who will bring his 11-member band.”

Celebrated South African actress and television personality Boity Thulo, who will host the concert, is expected in the country a day before the concert.

Ginimbi said the show would take the all-white party format, at least for the VIPs and VVIPs, which he described as his trademark across the Limpopo.

He said this would provide extra elegance to the concert.

Davido has since confirmed the concert through a video clip doing the rounds on social media.

He will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, ExQ and Killer T, while Judgment Yard will be among the wheel spinners.

Tickets are going for $20 (ordinary), $50 (VIP) and $100 (VVIP) at Chicken Slice branches, Coloursel Furniture and Liquor Boys Bar and Butchery in Mt Pleasant.

