Mugabe’s New Project, NPF, Explains Strategy To Use Wrong Name To Mislead Mngagagwa’s Supporters From Stealing It

Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe

Jealousy Mawarire the spokesperson for what is alleged to be former president Robert Mugabe’s new political project, the NPF, has explained why his party seems to have been using two names. When the party announced itself by sending a petition to the African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) highlighting the events of the November military intervention, they referred to themselves as the New Patriotic Front (NPF). However, in a recent press statement and in a letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the party referred to itself as the National Patriotic Front (NPF).

However, party spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said the change in names was actually strategic as it was meant to prevent President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters from stealing the name and registering it for themselves, while the founding leaders of the NPF were still consulting. Speaking on Twitter, Mawarire said

Cde, if we had used the correct name before registration, Zanu-PF would have sent it’s EDiots to register it while we were still consulting that’s why we put out New Patriotic Front when we knew our party is “National Patriotic Front” it was strategic.

Coincidentally, Mawarire is the former spokesperson of Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) project as well as former spokesperson of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP), after Mujuru fell out with the self-proclaimed elders of ZimPF. Mugabe’s overt support and endorsement of the NPF has resulted in Zanu-PF declaring him an enemy and warning him that they are coming after him with no reservations.

Like this: Like Loading...