Kasukuwere responds to reports he is part of Mugabe backed NPF

Former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister Saviour Kasukuwere

Former Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has responded to a picture on social media which alleges that he is part of the Ambrose Mutinhiri led New Patriotic Front (NPF) which was endorsed by former President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere has labelled as fake a picture that is doing the rounds on social media which suggests that he is NPF Chairman. Earlier today, NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire had also labelled the picture as fake. Below is a tweet from Kasukuwere’s Twitter account:

State controlled media has reported that G40 members such as Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and former first lady Grace Mugabe are part of the new political party.

