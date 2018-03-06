LATEST: Chevrons make it two out of two with sensational victory over Afghanistan

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe 196 (Taylor 89, Raza 60, Khan 3/38, Rahman 3/49, Zadran 2/17) beat Afghanistan 194 (Shah 69, Nabi 51, Muzarabani 4/47, Raza 3/40) by two runs

ZIMBABWE remain unbeaten in the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier after a sensational last over win over Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

Sikandar Raza was again the top performer for Zimbabwe with 60 runs and three wickets as the host nation made sure that they remain with a chance of booking their place in next year’s World Cup in England. Man of the match Raza put on 98 for the fifth wicket with Brendan Taylor , who top scored with 89 as Zimbabwe, who won the toss, chose to bat were bowled out for 196 runs in 43 overs. Off spinner Raza took three wickets for 40 runs from 10 overs while tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani picked up a career best four wickets for 47 runs from the same number of overs.

Afghanistan were kept in the match by half centuries from Rahmat Shah and Mohammad Nabi. Left arm seamer Brian Vitori picked up the last wicket of Shahpur Zadran in the last over to spark wild celebrations with fans invading the pitch to celebrate with the players.

Zimbabwe are second on the log with four points, the same number as Scotland who are on top of the log because of a superior net run rate. The Chevrons are next in action against Hong Kong at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

