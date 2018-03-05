Chamisa Does Not Know What He Is Talking About – Wicknell Chivayo

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo Paid $7 Million Unsecured Advance for Gwanda Solar Project

In a Facebook post, flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo questioned MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s claims during a rally held in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

Chivayo questioned Chamisa’s declaration that if the MDC Alliance is voted into power in the forthcoming elections, they will introduce bullet trains. Below is the Facebook post:

E.D HAS MY VOTE 2018……….MDC President Hon Nelson Chamisa promised us bullet trains in his first five years if elected. I did dig up some information about infrastructure required to have a bullet train service. From that information it is apparent that completely new rail tracks will be required to have bullet trains.

In terms of costs, the information shows that it will cost between $105m and $178m to construct 1km of track suitable for bullet trains.

Harare-Bulawayo is 436km by road. Using that as a surrogate, it will cost between $45,78bn and $77,608bn to put rail infrastructure compatible with bullet trains. I will ignore the cost of acquiring the trains and passenger wagons.