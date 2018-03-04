EDITORIAL COMMENT: Operation Return The Money bearing fruit

THE Government last week announced a 45 percent success rate in the cases processed so far following a moratorium given to businesses and individuals who externalised funds.

The Government had given all those involved three months to repatriate to Zimbabwe money illegally taken out, and of the expected $1,3 billion, $250 million has been repatriated into the country.

In a statement read on his behalf by Acting Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, President Mnangagwa said 30 cases valued at $50 million of immovable properties in various countries were reported to RBZ, while 210 cases valued at $287 million related to externalised funds that were used to procure imports.

President Mnangagwa said a further two weeks amnesty has been given to those who are yet to bring back the money and assets.

“The Presidential Powers (Temporary) Measures (Amendment of Exchange Control Act) regulations, SI 145 of 2017 gazetted on December 1, 2017 gave an amnesty in respect of the repatriation of foreign currency and assets that were externalised by commission or omission or under the liberalised Exchange Control Framework.

“The amnesty expired on the 28th of February 2018. Government is pleased to advise the public that out of 1 166 valued at $1,3 billion cases of externalisation known by Government, a total of 105 cases valued at $250 million were processed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in respect of externalised foreign currency.

“In order to facilitate the above, the bank has sought my authority to extend the amnesty period by a two-week period. Accordingly, I have granted the authority for the extension of the amnesty by a period of two weeks to 16 March 2018 after which time the outstanding cases will be publicised on 19 March 2018.”

During the amnesty period, Government neither asks questions nor prefers charges against those that repatriated money or assets.

According to President Mnangagwa, the amnesty would also include cases that were before the courts where judgements were yet to be passed. After the two-week extension period, Government will both name and shame, and prosecute non-compliant individuals and companies.

We wish to applaud businesses and individuals who have come to the party and took heed of the President’s plea to return the money, and in the same vein, we appeal to those who have not done so to play ball and return the money before tough measures are taken against them.

President Mnangagwa has challenged all Zimbabweans locally and abroad to play their part in turning around the economy, and that also includes bringing back all resources that were illegally taken out of the country for whatever reason.

It is the duty of every patriotic Zimbabwean to play their part in the journey to turn around the economy and all Government efforts to make this country a better place for everyone and generations to come should be supported by all. There is no other option, it is every Zimbabwean’s duty to contribute to the betterment of this country.

