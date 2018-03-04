BOSSO VS CAPS: Experience meets youth in VP Mohadi shield

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS will use today’s Kembo Mohadi Charity Shield clash against Caps United at Barbourfields to make final preparations for the 2018 season which kicks off next week.

Bosso technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu said he will be trying out combinations in the last preparatory match for the league.

The match is being organised to celebrate the appointment of Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and has a total prize money of $30 000 with Mpilo Hospital and elderly people in the city set to benefit from the game.

Ndlovu said he is not lost on the significance of the cup and his charges will go all out to get one over Caps United. He said after playing against Dynamos last weekend in the ZNA Charity Shield, they could not have faced better opposition as they wind up their preparations.

“There is no better way to gauge your strength than to face top opposition and after playing Dynamos last week, we are glad to square off against Caps United, one of the big clubs the country. When playing the two giants back to back you really test your strength and I think this is the time we are going to really test the strength of the boys when playing such an enduring game after last week’s match.

“It presents a good test for us and we will try out different combinations to see who fits well with whom and who can play with whom. Did we give enough time to Brian Banda, did we give enough playing time to Yaya, we need to see all those players how they combine with each other different combinations and the like. The result is not what we are looking at but when there is something at stake you play to win,” said Ndlovu.

He said they will be on the look out to see if the boys have managed to soak in the knowledge they are being taught at training and whether they have acquired the vision the club wants them to achieve adding their target is long term and won’t be swayed.

Ndlovu said playing “experienced” Caps will enable them to see where they need to tweak his side before the league begins.

Caps United coach Llody Chitembwe is expected to parade their latest additions to their squad who include former captain, Method Mwanjali, who returned from Tanzania, Oscar Machapa, former Dynamos’ Wisdom Mutasa and veteran goalkeeper, Munyaradzi Diya.

The Green Machine also signed striker Brian Muzondiwa. After succumbing to Dynamos in the ZNA Charity Shield semi-final, the 2016 league champions will be eager to walk away with the trophy.

A member of the KCD (Kembo Campbell Dugish) Mohadi Shield organising committee, Ndumiso Gumede said the proceeds from the match will be used for the expansion of Mpilo Hospital’s Oncology Department. He said after visiting Mpilo they were informed the Cancer Unit had acquired the latest equipment to deal with the disease but it was too big to be accommodated within the existing buildings.

“We have not ascertained the exact amount of money required completing a full extension but we hope the funds raised will be enough. They have the latest equipment but space is a hindrance. If there is any money left over we are going to donate it to Entembeni Old People’s Home and Ekuphumuleni Geriatric Nursing Home,” said the former Highlanders chairman.

Another member of the committee, former Zifa president Vincent Pamire (pictured with shield) added that gate charges were pegged at $2 for the rest of the ground, $5 for the wings and $10 for the VIP. Rhumba musician, Clement Magwaza will provide entertainment to the crowd. He revealed a fundraising dinner to be graced by Vice-President Mohadi will be held on Saturday at the ZITF and proceeds from the event will also be donated to charity.

