Sunday Mail Bridal Expo returns

PUTTING together a proper wedding is not an easy task.

However, The Sunday Mail as the leading family paper in the country has for many years been providing the antidote for bridal headaches.

The Rainbow Towers will be the place to be on March 17 as The Sunday Mail Bridal Expo, which has become the ultimate one-stop shop for everything to do with weddings, takes centre stage.

This epic event is like paradise not only for prospective brides and grooms but for everyone who loves exciting exhibitions. Whenever this expo comes to town, the bridal community comes alive.

The expo comes next to none when it comes to providing a platform for companies and individuals that offer bridal products and services to market themselves on a large scale.

While previous editions have been held over a two-day period, this time around the organisers have decided that one day will be enough.

Charges for exhibiting at the expo have since been slashed to US$120 for a stand.

Last year, over 50 exhibitors came to the party with the number set to increase considering the rise in the number of new players in the game.

Zimpapers Corporate Events manager Ms Jackie Kathemba said this is a great platform for business people in the bridal sector to showcase what they have to offer and also to network.

“Wedding trends have been evolving with something new and exciting being introduced every single day, so basically this expo gives people who are in this business a platform to showcase the unique products and services that they are providing,” said Ms Kathemba. “Most of these businesses depend on each other, so this is also an opportunity for them to exchange notes and even come up with partnerships.

“For people who might be planning to wed in the near future, this expo will certainly save you the stress that comes with wedding planning. Everything needed to create a spectacular event will be on show.”

Entrance into the bridal expo will be absolutely free of charge.

Those who wish to exhibit can contact Agnes Ruwona on 0733 309 228 or Chipo Magwayana on 0772 902 478 for bookings.

