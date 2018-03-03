Road rehabs create 1 900 jobs

The dualisation of the Harare-Marondera and Harare–Gweru highways is progressing according to plan under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme which has created employment for close to 1 900 people countrywide.

According to a report presented by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Dr Joram Gumbo in Cabinet recently, the ministry has given top priority to rehabilitating the country’s roads.

“At least 1 861 people have also benefitted in employment contracts as part of the road rehabilitation and road dualisation projects, so far,” stated the minister.

“It is a fact that our transport infrastructure is not in a sound state, hence all the attempts to improve it.

“The ministry has thus accelerated the provision and management of safe road, rail, air and inland waters infrastructure and services through its 100-day projects.”

According to the report, dualisation of the road from Goromonzi turn-off to the tollgate along the Harare-Mutare highway which started at the beginning of Government’s 100-day rapid results program, is now 38 percent complete.

The project is being fundedby Treasury, with nearly US$6 million having been released to complete it.

At least 27 percent of the dualisation of Harare-Gweru has also been carried out.

Treasury has also released $10 million to the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) to cater for the projects.

The Emergency Road Rehabilitation Program started last year and has since recorded tremendous progress.

