Hunt with Wells in ‘The Deceivers’

On February 9, award-winning author Alex Berenson released the 12th instalment of his John Wells series “The Deceivers”.

The writer does not delay with the fun, starting at a high tempo, body count and all.

Ahmed Shakir is a sleek drug dealer who only sells enough cocaine to get by – small quantities that ensure he never faces serious jail time.

But things go awry and he is cornered by FBI agents who make him believe if he helps foil a planned terrorist attack, which his cousin is a part of, his crime would go away.

Again, things don’t go as planned for Shakir.

Former CIA director Vinnie Duto, who is now the president, calls in John Wells, a retired spy and asks him to help unravel the terror plot, which turns out to be more convoluted than initially imagined.

If you are into spy thrillers, this is something you want to read ASAP. The intricate plot and fast-paced writing grip the reader from start to end.

Berenson is a crafty writer who really knows how to put together a gopod story. And the humor, setting, characterisation and a whole bunch of other spicy elements all make for the creation of genre masterpiece.

Like this: Like Loading...