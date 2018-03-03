Hustling to the National League

HUSTLERS edged closer to National League qualification courtesy of a 62-58 victory over UZ Stars at Richwood on Friday night.

The match-ups between these two perennial middle-table teams have always been entertaining, and this one was no exception.

Hustlers’ skipper and longest serving player, Kudzai Banda, put up a match-winning performance: his 13 points and 10 rebounds pushing the side closer to a National League berth.

The 30-year-old came out the blocks running hard with eight of his 13 points coming in the first two quarters.

Gannon Gundani chipped in with 13 points, which included two crucial three-pointers. With Stars threatening to mount a comeback Gundani’s threes were the game changer.

UZ Stars coach Arthur Mbasera was gracious in defear.

“As a coach you always want to win every game, but I feel very proud of the boys and the way they held their own,” said Mbasera.

“As you are well aware, (the university semester) has just opened which meant we had just four days to prepare for this game. We were also hit severely by the transfer window losing three key first players in Blessing Mula (Hornets), James Chikuse (Hustlers) and Biggie Zuze.

“As such most of these kids are new to team, and are yet to fully adapt to our system, while others missed the game as they were still settling in.”

Hustlers coach David Zulu conceded that victory did not come easy

“There were some nervy moments in the last quarter with Tanaka Dowera and Tanaka Jamba playing well for UZ but I am happy we managed to pull through. We defended well, punished them for their errors and are now one or two wins away from the National League,” he said.

