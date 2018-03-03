Divorce over shawarma: Woman ends marriage after ‘stingy’ husband refuses to buy her the meat-snack

Relationships have ended over a lot many reasons but nothing like this unique couple, who are in the process of calling it quits over a “shawarma” – a popular Levantine delicacy.

Apparently, an Egyptian woman has decided to end her 40-day marriage and she is reported to have taken the drastic step after her “stingy” husband refused to buy her the meat-wrap.

The displeased wife – who was quoted by the name of Sameeha in a Khaleej Times report – is said to have had several arguments about her husband’s nature.

However, their conflicts took a turn for the worse during a recent outing when the man denied her the Middle Eastern snack, as he had already bought some juice.

“We had a traditional arranged marriage,” newlywed Sameeha was quoted as saying. “I only knew him for two months before the wedding and never noticed how stingy he was,” she added.

“During the first week of our marriage, he told me that he hates going out anywhere because that would be a waste of money,” the woman further explained, dishing on the reasons of her unhappiness.

But looks like for Sameeha, things didn’t change much even after she stepped out with her husband for her first outing as a newly married couple. According to the report, not only did her husband refuse to buy her anything on top of the juice but also accused her of attempting to “exploit his wealth” with her demands.

Following this incident, the married woman has now decided to return to her family, having initiated the process of legal separation. The case is currently in an Egyptian court, as per a report.

Like this: Like Loading...