Namibia fears tourist decline due to improper waste management

WINDHOEK. — Improper waste management is harmful for Namibia’s tourism sector, Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said Wednesday.

He was speaking at the launch of the country’s Solid Waste Management Strategy in the capital Windhoek.

Last year, Namibia lost its status of being the cleanest country in Africa due to the increasing amount of waste accumulating along its national roads, in towns and villages.

According to Shifeta, the degradation of landscapes will damage the country’s reputation as tourism destination of choice.

“If we cannot keep our streets clean, tourists will wonder about the quality of our water and food,” he said.

Under the Solid Waste Management Strategy, the country is looking at introducing a levy on the use of plastics with consultations at an advanced stage.

The country is also looking into developing regulations on waste management as well as banning of non-biodegradable plastics. – Xinhua