Chinese diplomat calls for fair, impartial global human rights governance system

GENEVA. — A senior Chinese diplomat on Wednesday called on all parties to work together to jointly promote the building of a community with shared future for humanity and to promote the establishment of a fair, impartial, open and inclusive global human rights governance system.

Speaking during the 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the Chinese diplomat also stressed that development is the key to solving all problems related to human rights.

In his speech, Yu Jianhua, head of the Chinese Mission to the UN at Geneva, said that the international society should enhance its efforts to promote human rights through better development.

“We should persist in putting the right of development in the first place, fully implement the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development, eliminate extreme poverty and let no one fall behind,” he noted. – Xinhua