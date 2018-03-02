Mozambican thieves face 60 counts

Abel Zhakata and Wimbainashe Zhakata Post Reporters

A CRACK team of detectives from Mutare Central district has busted a notorious syndicate of Mozambican burglars who wrecked havoc in the city’s leafy suburbs, stealing property worth thousands of dollars in the past two years.

The recent arrest of two of the criminals will help solve more than 60 cases of unlawful entry that were piling at Mutare Central Police Station.

It was difficult for the police to track down the thieves because each time they pounced and stole they fled back into Mozambique through the treacherous Cecil Kopje Game Park and sold the stolen property in the neighbouring country.

Francisco Bobo Gaba (35) of Bairo Mugoriyondo under Chief Sauri Mozambique and Gift Jose Sandi Munyarari (36) who hails from the same village have since appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe facing seven counts of unlawful entry.

The State will also prefer further burglary charges against the duo. The charges are based on positive latent fingerprints lifted at various crime scenes which matched the accused persons’ fingerprints.

Gaba has since pleaded guilty to three of the counts he was facing and he will be back in court to answer 28 more cases of unlawful entry.

Sandi also pleaded guilty to four of the counts and he will appear soon on six more counts of unlawful entry.

The arrest of the duo follows last month’s capture of another Mozambican, Smart Mukome, who masterminded the criminal activities together with Gaba and Sandi.

He was tracked down in Mozambique’s Manica Province after detectives used information from an active WhatsApp account of one of the robbery victims whose cell phone Mukome had stolen.

He was brought back to Zimbabwe where he made some crime scene indications, showing how he and his accomplices robbed the houses.

He also led detectives to several hideouts in Mozambique where some of the stolen property was recovered.

Most hit suburbs were Murambi, Yeovil, Palmerstone, Greenside, Florida, Bordervale and Morningside.

