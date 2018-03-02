Investment conference on today

Liberty Dube Business Correspondent

THE much-awaited Manicaland Investment Opportunity Public Private Partnership Conference aimed at facilitating economic growth and promote potential investment opportunities in the province will be held today (Friday) at the Golden Peacock Villa Hotel.

Chartered Institute of Project Managers Zimbabwe executive director Dr Proctor Nyemba, said all was in place.

“We are on track. We are ready for the event. We believe it is going to be a fruitful conference,” he said.

He added: “That several investors have already shown interest in investing in Manicaland owing to its closeness to the Beira Sea port is enough testimony to the fact that the province is poised for growth. Foreign investment is a nationwide agenda, but there is also need for local investors to go it alone at provincial level. There is need to promote potential investment opportunities that exist throughout rural authorities in Manicaland.”

Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Monica Mutsvangwa will be the guest of honour. The event is expected to be attended by leaders from private and public sector in Manicaland who include the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Manicaland Small Scale Miners Association, tertiary institutions, school heads, project managers, members of National Assembly, old school associations, investors and funders, hospital administrators, clearing agents and freight forwarders, small to medium enterprises among others.

Dr Nyemba said key areas of focus were basic infrastructure development, agriculture and forestry, aviation, rail, commerce, industry and trade, social responsibilities, education, healthcare, financial services, mining and energy, tourism arts and culture, transportation infrastructure development, among other things.

The initiative, which will be held under the theme: “2018: Spurring economic development through investment in Zimbabwe,” is in support of new economic dispensation to promote potential investment opportunities that exist throughout rural authorities in Manicaland. There will be an exhibition hall which will serve as the hub of marketing during the conference.

