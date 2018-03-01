SA police raid Zuma exposé author’s home

South Africa’s elite police unit has confirmed to the BBC they conducted a search and seizure operation at the home of investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw.

Mr Pauw published a book last year in which he claimed former President Jacob Zuma received million of dollars as salary from a security company without declaring it to the revenue services.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi of the Hawks told me that the warrant was issued by a magistrate.

He said: “We understand that Jacques Pauw is a journalist but the SSA (State Security Agency) says there are serious violations based on the information that was published in his book.

“We are doing this under the National Strategic Intelligence Act which prohibits anyone from disclosing or publishing classified information.”

Mr Pauw’s book, which was a bestseller within days of publication, The President’s Keepers, also accused the former African Union chief Nkosazana Dlamnini Zuma of having dealings with a notorious businessman.

Mr Zuma has denied the allegations contained in the book.

Mr Pauw was not arrested. He is still at his home in the Western Cape town of Riebeek-Kasteel.

