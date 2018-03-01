AMHVoices: Police brutality blights govt reform talk

The regime has gone to town celebrating their first 100 days in office, a period of mediocrity and total failure to break with the past.

PDP spokesperson, MDC Alliance Information Committee

In Zanu PF the more things change the more they remain the same. Zanu PF has a DNA of violence.

In a space of five days the police have killed three people, brutalised students and set dogs on them, of course under the instruction of the Zanu PF administration.

Amid pomp and fanfare President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on November 24, 2017. He sold false hope to the people, promised reforms including the return of civil liberties and political freedoms.

Nothing has changed, repressive laws are still in place including POSA and AIPPA which are totalitarian, draconian and fascist.

The default mode of brute force and coercion continues to flourish and the so-called new administration has failed to break with the past.

Not surprising, the head of the snake was mentored by the king of autocracy Robert Mugabe, he idolised him and agreed with him 99% percent of the time, Zimbabweans must not take a 1% chance on change.

Many in the new administration are struggling to distance themselves from Gukurahundi massacres during the day — a dark part of our history, yet at night they order the police to kill our people in cold blood and set dogs on poor students.

The young innocent people were merely expressing genuine concerns. You cannot criminalise their complains when there were no lessons for weeks, due to a strike by their lecturers.

A proper government provides real solutions, not beating up its people and setting dogs on students.

What also concerns us is the disrespect of constitutional rights, in this case the right to demonstrate and petition provided in section 59 of the Constitution.

We urge Zimbabweans to unite against this dictatorship, our plight is not yet over, we need to finish off the business of November 18, 2017.

The next election gives us the chance to uproot oppression and set Zimbabwe on a new trajectory.

To create an atmosphere of mutual respect, a contract between the people and those in power and with power itself.

The recreation of a social contract, a free society free of draconian laws and the use of force by those who control guns and police dogs.

AMHVoices: Police brutality blights govt reform talk

