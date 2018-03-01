JUST IN: Tambudzani Mohadi speaks

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Beitbridge Senator, Cde Tambudzani Mohadi, has disowned a Twitter account purportedly created in her name that has been awash with messages seeking to malign the character and person of her husband and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi.

In an interview today, she said the account had been created by malicious people who wanted to cause unnecessary alarm and despondency in the society.

Cde Mohadi, who is married to the Vice President, said she had no business discussing marital or personal issues on any media platform.

“These are the works of evil people. I do not have a Twitter or Facebook account. For your own information, as an adult I have no business discussing personal issues on social media. Zimbabweans must not be hoodwinked by the dubious characters who are trying to drag our family name in the mud,” she said.

More details to follow…