JUST IN: MDC-T gives Khupe 7-day ultimatum

In this file picture tension was visible as Nelson Chamisa stood next to Dr Thokozani Khupe at Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral.

Herald Reporter

The MDC-T national council today elevated party co-vice-president Mr Nelson Chamisa to be the opposition party‘s substantive leader and gave a seven-day ultimatum to his counterpart Dr Thokozani Khupe to engage or face dismissal.

Addressing journalists soon after the party’s national council meeting, MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi said the party’s spokesman, Mr Obert Gutu, had been suspended.

The party gave a seven-day ultimatum to Dr Khupe together with party national chairperson, Mr Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary, Mr Abednigo Bhebhe.

More to follow…