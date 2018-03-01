JUST IN: MDC-T gives Khupe 7-day ultimatum

Herald Reporter
The MDC-T national council today elevated party co-vice-president Mr Nelson Chamisa to be the opposition party‘s substantive leader and gave a seven-day ultimatum to his counterpart Dr Thokozani Khupe to engage or face dismissal.
Addressing journalists soon after the party’s national council meeting, MDC-T deputy national chairman Mr Morgan Komichi said the party’s spokesman, Mr Obert Gutu, had been suspended.
The party gave a seven-day ultimatum to Dr Khupe together with party national chairperson, Mr Lovemore Moyo and organising secretary, Mr Abednigo Bhebhe.
More to follow…