Chamisa Dismisses Zhuwao’s Claims That He Is A Military Plant Working For Mnangagwa

Nelson Chamisa

MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa has dismissed allegations that he is a military project who was planted in the MDC-T. The claims were made by former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao who claimed that Chamisa was working for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zhuwao alleged that Chamisa was elevated to the MDC-T vice presidency at the behest of Zanu-PF political commissar Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje. Zhuwao had claimed

… the presence of Nelson Chamisa at the visit by Chiwenga and Mnangagwa raises the question of whether Chamisa has already been compromised by the coup conspirators and military junta….The question of whether Chamisa is a Lacoste plant and mole in the MDC-T has consistently been gaining traction since the meeting between Tsvangirai, Komichi and Major General Rugeje where he pushed for the appointment of Chamisa as a Vice President in MDC-T. Is it true that when Tsvangirai dilly-dallied about appointing Chamisa as a VP, he was put under immense pressure by Elizabeth? Could such a view of Chamisa as an undercover agent have been made worse by Elizabeth’s closeness to both Chamisa and Marry Chiwenga?

In an interview, with the daily publication the Daly News, dismissed the reports saying:

In my whole life and before God, I have not met ED outside parliament or outside cabinet. Further, I have never had a discussion or dialogue with him on issues political or personal outside Parliament. People mistake my patriotism and love for the country for being an extension of comrades across the river. I am a believer in new politics, fresh politics, politics of respecting and honouring our collective diversity without losing our individual identities. ED is Zanu-PF, I am MDC, but we are both Zimbabweans …They celebrate what we abhor and abhor what we celebrate. They celebrate corruption, we abhor it. They celebrate entitlement, we abhor it; they celebrate division, revenge and vindictiveness, we abhor it… they celebrate state-party conflation, we abhor it.

