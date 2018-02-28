Tsvangirai ordained me, says Khupe as new recording emerges

Staff Reporter
27

MDC-T co-vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe has made sensational claims that the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai had told fellow co-vice presidents Messrs Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri that she would act as president […]

