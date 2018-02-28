President flies stranded family home

President Mnangagwa greets Ms Blessing Kapora and her three children on the plane at Ndjili International Airport in Kinshasa before leaving for Zimbabwe yesterday. Looking on is Chief of Protocol Ambassador Munyaradzi Kajese. — (Picture by Presidential Photographer Joseph Nyadzayo

Nduduzo Tshuma recently in Kinshasa, DRC

President Mnangagwa rescued a Zimbabwean woman and her three children who were stranded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the past three years by flying them back home on the presidential plane.

The 28-year-old Ms Blessing Kapora, who had been making frantic efforts to return home for the past years without success, was yesterday included on the plane ferrying President Mnangagwa and his delegation, which travelled to the DRC on Monday on Government business.

