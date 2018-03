Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau

The list of people who heeded the call to return externalised funds and assets is long and the figures will be revealed in due course, President Mnangagwa has said.

This follows the expiry of the three-month moratorium for the repatriation yesterday.

The President said he will today meet Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Magudya to assess progress made.

