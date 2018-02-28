Chamisa reaches out to Mujuru

Joice Mujuru

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party MDC-T said today it is keen to engage former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s party to form a grand coalition of opposition parties to contest against the ruling ZANU-PF party in elections set for mid this year.

MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa told a press conference that the MDC-T was open to negotiations with Mujuru on the formation of a grand coalition.

“Our view is that we must have a grand coalition of democrats. We must have a grand strategy around making a broad alliance possible. So yes we are reaching out and we are extending our hand of engagement to Mujuru to come in but of course there are issues to be resolved,” Chamisa said.

The former Vice President in former President Robert Mugabe’s government is now leader of the opposition National People’s Party that she formed in 2017 after she was sacked by Mugabe from ZANU-PF and government in 2014.

In October last year, Mujuru formed the People’s Rainbow Coalition with three other opposition parties.

Chamisa is also leader of the MDC Alliance, a loose coalition of seven parties seeking to fight it out with ZANU-PF in the polls.

Chamisa said the memorandum of understanding signed between the MDC Alliance and Mujuru’s NPP was still standing.- Xinhua

Like this: Like Loading...