Chidhakwa, Gudyanga appear in court facing abuse of office charges

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and the Ministry’s ex-Permanent Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga appeared in court on Wednesday facing abuse of office charges.

The two were arrested in Harare on Monday before they were brought to Gweru where they appeared for initial remand before Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Ssipa after they allegedly presided on a mine claim ownership dispute on the boundary between Masvingo and Midlands Provinces.

The two were not asked to plead and were remanded out of custody on 800 dollars bail each to April 11.

Part of the bail conditions are that Chidhakwa (55) and Professor Gudyanga (70) report once every week at Borrowdale and Highlands police stations.

They were also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses until the matter is finalised.

Lawyers, Mr Reginald Chidawanyika representing Chidhakwa and Mr Manners Jaravaza representing Prof Gudyanga notified the court of their intention to oppose further placement on remand for their clients when they return to court on April 11 arguing that the state had not established any criminal offence against the accused persons.

