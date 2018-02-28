JUST IN: Zifa, Chiyangwa sued

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association (Zifa) and its president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa have been separately sued by a local security company for failure to pay for services totalling $54 000.

National Eye Security (Pvt) Limited provided security service at Zifa House in Harare while Chiyangwa also enjoyed the same services at his property at Number 11 Priesthood Lane, Crowhill.

The company is claiming $43 440 from Zifa while Dr Chiyangwa is being sued for $10 439.

Details to follow…