Elizabeth Tsvangirai says she did not kick out anyone

Elizabeth Tsvangirai, widow of the late Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has denied reports that she had kicked out some of his children from the Highlands mansion.

The report that she had kicked out some of the children because of the way she was treated by the family after her husband’s death was carried by the Voice of America yesterday but her denial is in today’s Daily News.

Tsvangirai’s brother Manasa said Elizabeth had kicked out two children Miriro and Vincent but Elizabeth said Miriro and Richard were with their mother.

“Miriro and Richard are with their mother and we actually parted well after their mother requested to see them temporarily. They are welcome here any time and I have even spoken with their mother,” she told the Daily News.

She said she was in the process of arranging tuition for Richard junior since he is at university.

“People must not lie that anyone has been shut out even though some of them know what they did while my husband was sick in South Africa. I don’t want to talk about that now but people should not lie on top of their ill-treatment of me and their lack of respect,” she said. – Insider

Like this: Like Loading...