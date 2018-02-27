Documentary on Mukanya’s return on cards

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent

Founder of Mufakose Film Society, Stella January is making a feature documentary on the much anticipated historic return of Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo to Zimbabwe.

Stella said the documentary was meant to preserve and appreciate through film the legacy of the Chimurenga music maestro.

Mapfumo is expected to stage a show on April 28 at Glamis Stadium, after a 15-year absence on the local scene after he went into self-exile in Oregon, United States.

“The documentary is mainly about the return of Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo to Zimbabwe. I am going to start about his life before he went abroad, his whole journey leading to his return.

“I am working with my co-founder member of Mufakose Film Society Patrick Mahlasera and other members of the society,” said Stella.

She said,she was inspired by Mapfumo’s music and was doing this documentary to remind the nation about his legacy.

“I am one of the biggest fans of Mukanya. I just thought of his role during and after the Chimurenga war and why he went out for so long and chose to come back this year.

“He is Zimbabwe’s music guru but most youths do not even know who Mukanya is and do not appreciate his music. This documentary will shade light on who he is and what he did to be where he is today,” she said.

Stella added that they were incorporating many people including fans and ex-band members to get as much information about the musician for the documentary.

“We want this documentary to be very accurate so we are getting our information from his fans, relatives, ex band members and the man himself Mapfumo.

“As a fan l also know a lot about him so we hope to release it in April and that will be our welcome present to him,” said Stella.

Stella said that she was looking forward to the return of Mapfumo and hopes that he will restore Zimbabwean music once again.

“I think Mukanya’s return means a lot to us Zimbabweans because our music right now has totally changed. We can mention only a few who do Zimbabwean music because most of the music is terrible, meaningless and not entertaining.

“Maybe his return will raise our music standards and bring professionalism back in the music sector,” said Stella.