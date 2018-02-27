Bosso kit on the way

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS’ playing kit is set to arrive before the season starts and the uniform the side used for the ZNA Charity Shield tournament is a training kit.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube said there had been delays in the sourcing of the kit hence they had to resort to using the training kit for the ZNA matches as an emergency measure.

He said they were informed by their sponsors, NetOne that the 2018 playing kit will be available by the time the league programme begins.

Dube revealed the kit is part of the sponsorship package with the mobile telecommunications company.

“The nature of the funding deal entails the sponsor engaging the kit supplier and in this instance we will be flying Roar this year as part of the agreement. The kit supplier will provide the traditional black and white strip, away set and an emergency one including track suits among other items.

“As with most kits it is manufactured in Asia and unfortunately Chinese factories shut down for the better part of February due to the Chinese new year but we have been assured come season kick off our kit will be ready,’ he said.

Dube said replicas will also be availed on the market adding they would be paid for by the sponsor with a recouping process in place to recover the funds invested.

He allayed concerns from fans about the brand, Roar, saying quality and financial returns were more important than the brand name.

“Brands are brands; brands grow. I think what we should ask ourselves with is whether is it sellable, is it good value equipment, is good quality and if we quality check and say it’s ok and we can get an income then we are happy.

“Financial gains are more important that just looking fashionable. It’s one thing to wear a Fortune 5000 brand but come end of the season you are still in negative balance but wear a middle table brand and come year-end you have a positive balance that is the business decision that we should be looking at and not just name of the brand,” added Dube.

Fans had questioned Bosso’s move from wearing top sports brand, Adidas last year to donning Roar this year.

The club’s supporters had also made negative comments on the kit worn during the ZNA Charity tournament saying it was not up to standard and not inviting with some intimating they will stick to the old Adidas replica.

