‘I’m Not Leaving MDC-T’ Defiant Mwonzora

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora said he was not leaving the party and said he will play his part to solve the leadership crisis within the party.

Said Mwonzora:

I am not going anywhere. I will face the problems in my party head on. I am still the secretary general and I am going to be part of the solution to the problems in the party.

Mwonzora refused to endorse Nelson Chamisa as the party’s acting president and said he had not yet changed his position regarding what the constitution provided in the event of death of the president. Tabitha Khumalo confirmed that the party’s highest decision making organs were set to meet on Thursday. Said Khumalo:

Both the national executive and national council are set to meet and deliberate on the issues that came up during our consultative meeting with 210 district chairperson. These structures are not decision making and whatever recommendations they make have to be brought before the national council.

