Nicki Minaj ex left exposed after nude leak

In the video Samuels’ face is not shown, however, his trademark tattoos are a dead giveaway.
Tweeples seemingly had a positive response to the video, with one user commenting: “WHOEVER leaked that video. I think I speak for many when I say….. THANK YOU (sic)
Samuels dated Minaj for 12 years and since their breakup in 2014, he has been a recurring member on the Mona Scott produced reality TV shows ‘Love & Hip Hop LA’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop NYC’.
The reality TV star has never shied away from showing skin, with him appearing in confessional interviews on the reality TV franchise half-naked, wearing nothing but a fur coat.
He also posts half-naked photos of himself on his Instagram account and previously had a bulge picture of him in green underwear doing its round on social media.
Here are some of the thirsty reactions to the video:
Suddenly #safaree music not sounding to bad
Me thinking #Safaree was trending because he did something funny only to look & find out that man is not playing games
On the way to the airport to find #Safaree
me after seeing why #Safaree was trending
Me when I finally found them nudes #Safaree
Me going through the #Safaree hashtags
WHOEVER leaked that video. I think I speak for many when I say….. THANK YOU. #safaree
Check to see why #safaree is trending…
