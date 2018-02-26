Nicki Minaj ex left exposed after nude leak

In the video Samuels’ face is not shown, however, his trademark tattoos are a dead giveaway.

Tweeples seemingly had a positive response to the video, with one user commenting: “WHOEVER leaked that video. I think I speak for many when I say….. THANK YOU (sic)

Samuels dated Minaj for 12 years and since their breakup in 2014, he has been a recurring member on the Mona Scott produced reality TV shows ‘Love & Hip Hop LA’ and ‘Love & Hip Hop NYC’.

The reality TV star has never shied away from showing skin, with him appearing in confessional interviews on the reality TV franchise half-naked, wearing nothing but a fur coat.

He also posts half-naked photos of himself on his Instagram account and previously had a bulge picture of him in green underwear doing its round on social media.

Here are some of the thirsty reactions to the video:

Jil@JilianeF_

Suddenly #safaree music not sounding to bad

Ari Lenise@Ari_aLaMode

Me thinking #Safaree was trending because he did something funny only to look & find out that man is not playing games 😮

😮

😩

Greg 

✌🏾

❤️

😃

@lawrencej88

On the way to the airport to find #Safaree

Guadalupe Tarin@bigbanglupe

me after seeing why #Safaree was trending

Queen Meg@gellaslsis

Me when I finally found them nudes #Safaree

Ig – @heyy.minii 

🌸

@BrazyJalen

Me going through the #Safaree hashtags

Mo • To The …@monie_mo5

WHOEVER leaked that video. I think I speak for many when I say….. THANK YOU. #safaree

Lauryn.@danaAmorous

Check to see why #safaree is trending…

