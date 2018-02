Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s first 100 days in office have been a huge success, with his administration setting the economy on a recovery trajectory.

The President was sworn in on November 24 last year and completes his first 100 days in office on March 6.

Reflecting on his first 100 days in office, the President said: “The bottom line is an economy which is back on its feet.”

Read full story in today’s paper.